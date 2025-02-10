The NFL's search for its first-ever three-peat Super Bowl champion continues. The Kansas City Chiefs were on the doorstep of making that history on Sunday, but came up just short after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-22 rout in Super Bowl LIX.

K.C. became just the ninth team in Super Bowl history to make a three-peat bid, winning Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII the past two years. That made the Chiefs the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, and they were unapologetic about their desires to run it back a third time and step into those uncharted waters.

While the Chiefs were able to make history by being the first-ever back-to-back Super Bowl champion to return to the big game to attempt the three-peat, they couldn't get over the hump to cement that legacy.

Here's a look at prior attempts of teams trying to win three straight Super Bowls and how those bids ended up.

Team (Year) Season result Green Bay Packers (1968) Missed playoffs Miami Dolphins (1974) Lost in divisional round Pittsburgh Steelers (1976) Los in AFC Championship Pittsburgh Steelers (1980) Missed playoffs San Francisco 49ers (1990) Lost in NFC Championship Dallas Cowboys (1994) Los in NFC Championship Denver Broncos (1999) Missed playoffs New England Patriots (2005) Lost in divisional round Kansas City Chiefs (2024) Lost in Super Bowl LIX

While having a team win three straight Super Bowl championships has eluded the NFL throughout its history, the league has seen a team win three consecutive championships before. In fact, the Green Bay Packers did it twice. The first came during the Curly Lambeau era from 1929 to 1931.

Meanwhile, the second three-peat run began in 1965 and went through 1967 as the league transitioned into the Super Bowl era. That first championship in 1965 was just before the league ushered in the Super Bowl, and Green Bay would then go on to win Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II as part of that three-peat. So, there's a bit of a technicality when speaking of this untouched mark of NFL history.

Nevertheless, we're still without a three-time Super Bowl champion with this latest defeat of Kansas City.