The Kansas City Chiefs found an absolute stud of a center in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and now he has cashed in. Per ESPN, Creed Humphrey has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension that includes $50 million guaranteed. This new contract locks Humphrey in through the 2028 season, and makes him the highest-paid center in NFL history.

Humphrey's new AAV of $18 million surpasses Frank Ragnow's $13.5 million, which previously ranked first among all centers. In 2023, Humphrey allowed 16 pressures with four sacks, per PFF, while the Chiefs went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The No. 63 overall pick out of Oklahoma became an immediate starter on Kansas City's offensive front, and trusted teammate of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In three NFL seasons, Humphrey has never missed a start, made two Pro Bowls, been named a second-team All-Pro once and has won two Super Bowls.

Humphrey was ranked as CBS Sports' No. 1 center entering 2024. He's a big reason the Chiefs have one of the best interior offensive line groups in the league, with Joe Thuney and Trey Smith beside him in the trenches.