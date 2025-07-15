This offseason, just two NFL players were hit with the franchise tag: Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins and Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith. In March, the Bengals struck a four year, $115 million agreement with Higgins, and now, with just hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline for tagged players to sign long-term extensions, Smith has gotten paid.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Chiefs' star right guard is signing a four-year, $94 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed. Smith's new AAV of $23.5 million makes him the highest-paid offensive guard in the NFL.

When Smith was tagged, it guaranteed he would be the highest-paid offensive guard in 2025 at $23,403,000. That's because how the franchise tag works with guards is rather interesting. It doesn't average the top five salaries for right guard and left guard -- it averages the top five salaries of all offensive linemen. However, it's understood that having the guarantees and security that come with a long-term contract is much more attractive than a one-year deal.

The Chiefs found an absolute steal with Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The three-time All-SEC lineman out of the University of Tennessee fell in the draft after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs during his time in Knoxville, but Smith has missed just one of a possible 68 starts in his NFL career.

Smith was tied in having the most pass block snaps without allowing a sack last season (665). He earned a Pro Bowl bid in 2024 and blocked for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII and LVIII victories.

Kansas City has put work into the offensive line after Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times last season. In addition to extending Smith, the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, drafted former Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick and traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.