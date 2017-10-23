Chiefs' Marcus Peters reportedly speaks on Marshawn Lynch's behalf at appeal hearing

Marshawn Lynch is facing a one-game suspension for shoving an official after he ran out onto the field to help break up a fight between the Chiefs and Raiders on Thursday night. On Monday, NFL appeals officer James Thrash heard Lynch's appeal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who added some interesting details about the hearing.

According to Schefter -- and first reported by Fox's Jay Glazer -- Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who is good friends with Lynch and was involved in the scuffle, actually spoke on Lynch's behalf. Schefter added that Lynch's argument hinged on the fact that nine players supposedly made contact with officials last season. A decision is expected to come on Tuesday.

NFL Appeals Officer James Thrash heard Marshawn Lynch’s appeal today for 1-game suspension, per sources. A decision is expected Tuesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017 Chiefs CB Marcus Peters spoke on behalf of Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch during today’s appeal, as @JayGlazer said. Al Davis never would believe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017 Marshawn Lynch argued that 9 players, including Aaron Donald and Taylor Lewan last season, made contact with an official; none suspended. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017

The incident began when Peters took a borderline late shot at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. As the Raiders' offensive line went after Peters, a scrum formed around midfield. Lynch, who was on the sideline, sprinted onto the field. He appeared to want to break up the fight, but in the process of doing so, he put his hands on an official.

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected: pic.twitter.com/m32GBRNr80 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 20, 2017

Lynch was immediately ejected. He ended up watching the rest of the game from the stands, and celebrated the Raiders' season-saving win with his teammates in the locker room and then with fans on BART -- the Bay Area's public transportation system. After the game, Peters -- an Oakland native like Lynch -- defended Lynch's actions.

"They can say what they want but one thing's for certain: Family do come first," Peters said, per The Mercury News.

On Friday, the NFL suspended Lynch for one game. Here's what NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in his letter to Lynch:

"You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players. You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey ... You were not directly involved in the active confrontation that the game official was attempting to diffuse, nor were you a participant in the play that initiated the confrontation. You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved."

It's worth noting that Lynch seems to have been suspended for shoving an official. So, it's not clear how much Peters will be able to help him. It's not like Lynch was suspended for pushing Peters. Lynch would probably need the official he shoved to speak up on his behalf to have a better shot at winning his appeal.

If Lynch's appeal fails, he will miss the Raiders' road trip to Buffalo, where they'll face the 4-2 Bills. In his absence, expect Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington to handle a larger workload.