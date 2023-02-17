The Kansas City Chiefs could be searching for a new offensive coordinator this offseason, as Eric Bieniemy and the Washington Commanders share a mutual interest. If Bieniemy does leave for Washington, you can expect Kansas City to consider promoting its next offensive coordinator from within.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy would quickly emerge as the top choice to fill Bieniemy's role should he leave for Washington, according to NFL Media. Nagy returned to the Chiefs prior to the 2022 season after being fired by the Chicago Bears as their head coach after going 34-31, including 0-2 in the postseason. Nagy went 12-4 in his first season with Chicago back in 2018, and picked up NFL Coach of the Year honors. However, he did not record a winning record in any of his final three seasons.

Nagy would be repeating his own career path, as he served as Kansas City's quarterbacks coach from 2013-15 before being promoted to offensive coordinator -- a role which he held from 2016-17. It was in that role where Nagy became a hot coaching name. Nagy also reportedly received interest from the Tennessee Titans for their open offensive coordinator position before they ultimately opted to promote Tim Kelly.

Nagy earned his first Super Bowl ring last week after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. The Chiefs had the top offense in the NFL, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP award and set a new NFL record for offensive yards in a season with 5,614.