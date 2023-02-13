On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, giving Kansas City its second title in the last four seasons. After the game, some pointed out that even though Chiefs running back Melvin Gordon did not contribute to the win, he still gets a ring.

"Melvin Gordon really was the kid in the group project who slapped his name on the final assignment.. but he got a Super Bowl ring out of it," an account that covers the Los Angeles Chargers tweeted after the game.

Gordon had the best response to the tweet. The 29-year-old did not say anything, because the photo said it all. He quote tweeted the original post with a selfie of him smoking a cigar and holding up the Lombardi Trophy.

The win marks Gordon's first Super Bowl victory.

The two-time Pro Bowler joined the Chiefs in November after he was cut by the Denver Broncos. Gordon did not appear in any games since signing with the Chiefs ahead of Week 13.

Before Gordon was released by the Broncos, he recorded 90 carries this season for 318 rushing yards, two touchdowns and five fumbles in 10 games. Gordon said going from the Broncos active roster to the Chiefs practice squad was a "humbling" experience.

Gordon started his NFL career with the Chargers and was with them from 2015, when he was selected with the No. 15 overall pick, to 2019. He scored 36 rushing touchdowns in the four seasons between 2016-19. He then jumped to another AFC West team when he joined the Broncos -- rushing for 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons there -- and kept with the divisional theme going with the Chiefs.