Chiefs move Darrel Williams to IR with hamstring injury, promote defensive back Alex Brown

One thing the Kansas City Chiefs do not lack is potency at the running back position, but they'll have to go forward without Darrel Williams, often referred to as "the hammer" that compliments other shifty backs like LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams. After suffering a hamstring injury in the team's blowout victory over the Oakland Raiders in Week 13, the team held their hammer out of practice as more tests were run.

The results are in and they aren't good. In fact, they're severe enough that the Chiefs have officially moved Williams to injured reserve, the team announced, ending his season. They won't add another halfback to the stable in Week 14 though, instead opting to promote defensive back Alex Brown to the active roster and signing wide receiver Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad to replace Brown.

Williams ends his season having rushed for just 141 yards, but contributed another 167 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

While his numbers won't wow you, his play on film would, because he's not so arguably the strongest running back on the Chiefs roster and routinely responsible for gutting out tough short yardage. His absence will be felt as the club works to determine who'll now inherit those tasks for the remainder of December and into the playoffs, and it's not as if the RB corps is completely healthy outside of Williams being lost to IR. The other Williams -- namely, Damien -- is battling a rib issue that forced him out of the team's first practice as they ready to face the New England Patriots.

The team has been careful to manage the workload on McCoy in 2019, but he'll inevitably see more snaps now.

Defensively, they are hoping Brown can step in and provide depth in the secondary, after having been signed to the Chiefs practice squad earlier this season. A former undrafted free agent of the San Francisco 49ers, the rookie also spent short stints with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before landing in Kansas City. With backup cornerback Morris Claiborne absent from practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury and Rashad Fenton joining him on the sideline with a hamstring ailment, the Chiefs might find themselves using Brown sooner than later.

They'll have to wait until 2020 to again enjoy what Williams can provide though, because the team's hammer is headed to the tool shed.