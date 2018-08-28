Chiefs' new tailgate policy will force fans into stadium after kickoff or send them home
Non-ticket holders won't be able to stay in the parking lot after the game starts
The Kansas City Chiefs' new gameday policy might put a damper on a few barbecues. Beginning this season, there will be security sweeps in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot after kickoff, and fans straggling to get inside will be ask to go in or go home. According to Fox 4 KC, it's an NFL suggestion that the Chiefs are implementing.
"They're really looking at it from a safety and security standpoint," said Chiefs president Mark Donovan, per Fox 4 KC. "We looked at that and said, we don't necessarily agree in KC, that's what we should do. We know our fans pretty well. We know the importance of tailgating. However, there are some real strong points in the safety and security standpoint."
According to Fox 4 KC, this comes in the wake of the death of Kyle Van Winkle, who was sick before kickoff and tried to sleep it off. Unfortunately, Van Winkle entered the wrong car, and the owner of the car found him sleeping in it. The ensuing fight killed Van Winkle, and the Chiefs settled with his wife out of court.
Tailgating, of course, is a time-honored NFL tradition. In no other setting is it socially acceptable to jump onto a burning table. The Chiefs' reluctance to affect tailgaters is understandable, but so is their desire to implement the rule given the lawsuit a year ago.
