The Kansas City Chiefs are the last remaining undefeated team in the AFC and one of just two undefeated teams in the league. The hosts of CBS Sports' "Set Hut" want you to put Super Bowl-level respect on their name. The Chiefs are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the second-best odds of winning it all (+750), behind the also undefeated San Francisco 49ers (+540), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hosts Russell Wilson and Kyle Long discussed why this year's Chiefs are different than past years and what they can add at the trade deadline to level up even further. It starts with game-changing free agent signing Kenneth Walker. Walker is the defending Super Bowl MVP and joined the Chiefs from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. The Seahawks have 643 total rushing yards, 107.2 yards per game. Walker has them beat in total yards despite playing one fewer game, with 665 yards (113.0 per game). The running back also leads the NFL in forced missed tackles (52) and in yards (183) and touchdowns (six) against stacked boxes, meaning eight or more defenders.

Wilson calls Walker "dynamic" and says, "Every time he touches the ball, there's a chance he may score." When discussing whether the Chiefs should be a Super Bowl favorite, Wilson says Walker is a main reason why that answer is "yes."

"Walker is bringing something they've never had before, [Mahomes] never had a 1,000-yard rusher," Wilson said. "... Kenneth Walker is changing the game for Patrick Mahomes. Walker has brought toughness that I feel like they've always had, but there's a different type of toughness and just physical nature that he's bringing to the game."

But what's next for the Chiefs? The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and Andy Reid's offense could become even more powerful with one bold move on the minds of both Wilson and Long.

"If I'm the Chiefs, I'm gonna go get [New York Jets] Garrett Wilson," Russell Wilson said. " ... Because I believe that Garrett Wilson down the field, with his ability, he's a smart guy, he learns quickly, he'd be great in an Andy Reid-style offense," the Super Bowl champion said, adding that they've "never had a receiver like him."

As Long is saying, Garrett is a player who wants to win. Russell interrupted to declare the young receiver "deserves to win" and that winning doesn't seem to be happening with the Jets in the near future.

"[Garrett Wilson] don't waste your youth, go get that Lombardi, there's a guy waiting for you to throw the football," Long said.