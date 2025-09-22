This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Greetings to you all on this fine Monday morning. It's Otto Strong, filling in for the regular writing crew, and I'm guessing you already know we have a mountain of sports news to discuss. Aside from all of the NFL, college football and WNBA playoffs news and commentary, we enter the last week of MLB's regular season and the start of the Ryder Cup is only four days away.

The Ryder Cup will be contested at the famed Bethpage Black course on Long Island, just outside of New York City. We'll showcase more each day this week, but we tee off with a story about how Scottie Scheffler, the world's top golfer, can separate himself from Tiger Woods. Despite his greatness, the Ryder Cup was Woods' Kryptonite as he personally struggled over the years and was only able to lay claim to the Cup once in eight tries. Like I said, there will be more Ryder Cup content in the days ahead.

But before we go forward, we've got to go back, waaaayyy back, if you will and acknowledge the special 50th anniversary of The NFL Today that aired yesterday. The tribute to the first live televised pregame studio show featured the original opener, those retro graphics, music, stylized set and -- yes -- hair and wardrobe. As usual, James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan nailed the commentary, just with a few extra layers of hair and polyester. But the real highlight was having Brent Musburger, the host from 1975 to 1990, back at the desk to complete the vibe. Kudos to all who had a hand in making the show a reality. Hopefully, you had a chance to see it, but you can find more about our throwback show here ... Now let's get you back to 2025 and ...

🏈 Five things to know Monday

🏈 Do not miss this: The ugly truth at Chapel Hill

Getty Images

In the crush of NFL news, and major college football programs jockeying for position in the top 25, baseball teams slugging it out and the WNBA playoff field getting whittled down, it is worth five minutes of your time to make sure you had a chance to catch up with a program that was nearly inescapable a month ago. We, of course, are talking about the University of North Carolina football team.

John Talty took another look at the Tar Heels' football program (now 2-2) and what he reveals might make you look at Bill Belichick in a new light. Originally published on Saturday, it would be worth your time if you're at all interested in the behind-the scenes nature of college football. Plus -- not gonna lie -- the headline, "Tobacco roadblock: The Bill Belichick experiment at UNC is an even bigger disaster than expected" is awesome as well.

Talty: "Before the season, there were player and coaching talent concerns around how this would all work for Belichick in Chapel Hill. On paper there wasn't a lot of NFL talent on UNC's roster. The coaching staff, one of the highest-paid in the ACC, didn't exactly elicit wows from industry sources after Belichick put it together. It felt like a mish-mash of family connections (two Belichick sons and GM Mike Lombardi's son all on staff), guys with NFL experience and college retreads. Multiple industry sources couldn't believe that Belichick entrusted Freddie Kitchens to be his offensive coordinator."

⚾ Brewers, Phillies remain 1-2 atop MLB Power Rankings as division races heat up

Getty Images

We're not going to look for new ways to say the Brewers and Phillies are the class of Major League Baseball. Milwaukee and Philadelphia retained their top spots in Matt Snyder' MLB Power Rankings for a fourth straight week, as both clubs are the only ones to have clinched their respective divisions.

The next team most likely to clinch a division crown might figure to be the Dodgers. They have a three-game lead on the Padres, but Los Angeles will play their final six on the road at Arizona and Seattle while San Diego hosts Milwaukee and then Arizona.

The American League is where things have really tightened up. The Yankees have pulled within two games of the Blue Jays, and will close the season at home against two American League cellar-dwellers, Chicago and Baltimore. Toronto also plays its last six at home, hosting Boston and Tampa Bay.

In the AL West, the Mariners now have a three-game lead on the Astros after sweeping them in Houston over the weekend. But the craziest race of them all has been the AL Central. The Tigers (1-9 over their last 10) let the Guardians (9-1 over their last 10) back into the playoff picture, and Cleveland hosts a three-game set with Detroit starting on Tuesday.

For an expanded look at these races, and which teams are in the running for wild-card berths, check out our playoff picture post. And here are our MLB Power Rankings heading into the last week of the regular season, along with how the top five fared last week.

Brewers (1) Phillies (2) Dodgers (5) Blue Jays (3) Yankees (7)

🏆 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Ballon d'Or ceremony, 2 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Serie A: Pisa at Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏒 Preseason: Penguins at Canadiens, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ Nationals at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 Lions at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC