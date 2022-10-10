It's the firing nearly everybody knew was coming came. The Carolina Panthers canned Matt Rhule on Monday, a day after the Panthers lost to San Francisco 37-15 to fall to 1-4 on the season, putting them in last place in the NFC South. Considering the results and that Rhule came into 2022 on one of the hottest seats in the league, it always felt more like a matter of when than if.

It's a move that will grab the attention of NFL and college football fans alike. Carolina becomes the first coach opening in the NFL, and Rhule will be a strong candidate for any of the current openings at the college level. He had a lot of success running programs at Baylor and Temple before taking the Carolina job. Schools will not be afraid to approach him.

What isn't known is whether Rhule wants to get right back into the game or maybe take a year off chilling in a television studio while cashing those NFL checks a bit longer. Whatever he decides to do, he should read these stories first.

Now, before we get to tonight's picks, I want to congratulate fellow HQ newsletter writer Zach Pereles on running the Chicago Marathon this weekend. I think you're insane, but I'm impressed all the same. Maybe just chill out on the couch tonight and watch football.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Key Trend : The Chiefs are scoring 18 points per game in the first half.

: The Chiefs are scoring 18 points per game in the first half. The Pick: 1H Over 26 (-110)

The Chiefs have long been one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, so it doesn't come as a surprise when they're ranked near the top of the league in points scored in any scenario. But there's one scenario that's grabbing my attention tonight. The Chiefs are scoring 18 points per game in the first half this season. Only the Eagles (21.2) are scoring more.

Conversely, the Chiefs' defense has allowed 11 points per game in the first half, which isn't terrible (16th in the NFL), but it does mean we've seen a lot of high-scoring first halves in Kansas City games. The Raiders follow this trend, too. They rank 10th in the league with 13 points per game in the first half on offense and allow 14.3 points per game (26th) through four games. You put all those numbers together, and a total of 26 points in the first half starts to look low, doesn't it?

My fear (and we'll touch on it even more in a moment) is that the Raiders' offense might fall flat on its face tonight. There could be turnovers that keep it from moving the ball against a Kansas City defense that hasn't looked to be anything special (28th in success rate, 24th in points allowed per drive), but turnovers could also work to our advantage by leaving the Chiefs with a short field. Plus, since it'll only be the first half, we don't have to worry about the Chiefs taking their foot off the gas. And with the Chiefs staring at a game against the Buffalo Bills next week, there's a real chance they could pack things in during the second half if they've built a lead. We can avoid that by sticking to the first half total.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: Four SportsLine experts have put in picks on the spread tonight, and they're all on the same team.

💰 More Monday Night Football picks

USATSI

The Pick: Derek Carr Over 0.5 Interceptions (-111) -- Derek Carr has always been somewhat turnover prone. He entered the season with an interception rate of 1.9% in his career. Carr did do an excellent job of limiting interceptions under Jon Gruden, but things began to fall apart again last season after Gruden was fired The number climbed to 2.2% last year and after four games this season in a new offense under Josh McDaniels and Mick Lombardi, it's climbed even higher to 2.6%.

All four of Carr's interceptions came in Las Vegas' two road games, and Arrowhead Stadium isn't known for being friendly to opposing QBs. The Chiefs have not done an excellent job intercepting passes this season (their 0.6% INT rate ranks 30th), but the odds of that number improving tonight with Carr in town are high.

The Pick: Travis Kelce Over 74.5 Receiving Yards (-119) -- This feels like a good matchup for Kelce. According to PFF data, the Raiders have been in man on 27.6% of opposing dropbacks this year, the 10th highest rate in the NFL. When the Raiders have been in man, opposing tight ends have caught seven passes for 82 yards on 10 targets for an average of 11.71 yards per catch and 8.2 yards per target.

Do you know who Kansas City's most targeted player has been against man coverage this season? Yep, it's Kelce. He has 10 catches for 103 yards on 11 targets against man coverage. Nobody else on the Chiefs has caught more than five passes, and nearly every other target to non-Kelce options against man has been Patrick Mahomes looking for deep shots downfield. As Mahomes scrambles around buying time, Kelce gets open frequently. Add his ability after the catch, and I think we should get home on this prop.

