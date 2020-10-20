If you ran a poll asking fans who the best team in the NFL is this season, a majority of voters would probably say Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are poised to repeat this year. Likewise, if you asked the same voters who the worst team in the NFL was, all would probably answer saying the winless New York Jets. Unfortunately, these two teams are set to face off in Week 8, and it wasn't a surprise that the Chiefs opened up as huge favorites over the lowly Jets.

According to William Hill Sportsbook, the Chiefs have opened up as 22-point favorites over the Jets. This line could change depending on if the Jets upset the Buffalo Bills or the Chiefs stumble against the Denver Broncos, but it's likely that this will be the biggest line of Week 7 and potentially of the entire 2020 season. Some aren't afraid to throw money on big spreads, but 22 points is truly a different kind of line. Will this be something we should expect the Chiefs to pull off with ease, or can the Jets do enough to cover this gigantic spread?

Since 1978, there have been 13 NFL matchups that have closed with teams as 20-point favorites or more. Were those teams able to cover? Let's take a look at some of the biggest spreads in recent NFL history.

Matchup Year Spread Result Cover MIA vs. DAL 2019 DAL -22 W 31-6 Yes NYJ vs. NE 2019 NE -20.5 W 30-14 No JAX vs. DEN 2013 DEN -26.5 W 35-19 No JAX vs. SEA 2013 SEA -20 W 45-17 Yes IND vs. NE 2011 NE -20.5 W 31-24 No MIA vs. NE 2007 NE -22.5 W 28-7 No NYJ vs. NE 2007 NE -20.5 W 20-10 No PHI vs. NE 2007 NE -24.5 W 31-28 No CIN vs. SF 1993 SF -24 W 21-8 No TB vs. SF 1992 SF -20 W 21-14 No IND vs. BUF 1991 BUF -20 W 42-6 Yes PHI vs. DAL 1987 DAL -21.5 W 41-22 No SF vs. ATL 1987 SF -23 W 25-17 No

As you can see, the last 13 big favorites in the NFL went 3-10 against the spread and only one of six teams covered a spread of 22 points or more. Even touchdown favorites this season haven't been a sure thing, as teams favored by seven or more are 17-13-1 against the spread. Still, it's worth noting that the Jets have failed to cover the spread yet this season. If they fail to cover against the Bills on Sunday, they will be 0-7. The longest against the spread losing streak to begin a season over the last 40 years is 0-8, so the Jets have a chance to make history if they are indeed blown out by the Chiefs.

The Jets have lost five out of six games by double digits this season, and their nine-point loss to the Broncos came at the hands of quarterback Brett Rypien, who was making his first-ever NFL start with a banged-up squad of his own. Mahomes has never played the Jets in the regular season or in the playoffs. In fact, Mahomes' win over the Bills on Monday night was the first time he had faced a team in the AFC East other than the New England Patriots. Only three out of the Chiefs' five wins this season have come by double digits, and the largest win was over the Patriots (16 points). Mahomes' largest win of his career came against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 by a score of 45-10, and he has registered three victories by at least 30 points. It's possible we could see that happen again next week.