Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are the two people most responsible for the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty. With the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to reach five Super Bowls in a six-season span by reaching Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Mahomes and Reid combination joined the New England Patriots dynastic duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as the only two quarterback and head coach duos to appear in five Super Bowls.

Reid, age 66, already stands as both the winningest coach in the history of the Chiefs (143 wins since 2013) and Eagles (130 wins from 1999-2012), and he is one of three NFL head coaches to appear in six Super Bowls along with Belichick and Don Shula.

The United States' Social Security Administration defines retirement age for someone born in 1958 (which Reid was) to be 66 years and eight months, a benchmark Reid has already crossed with his birthday coming up on March 19. However, with all the winning Reid's Chiefs are doing, team owner Clark Hunt guaranteed Reid will return as Kansas City's head coach in the 2025 season.

"I was always surprised when I heard those [retirement] rumors because I know how much fun Andy is having," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said of Reid on Monday night, via The Washington Post. "In a lot of ways, I think he's rejuvenated by the success the team has had. Certainly he is matched with a quarterback that's a perfect complement for him in Patrick, and I know he loves what he is doing. I'm glad we haven't heard any of those rumors this year. I know for a fact that he's going to be next year. We'll get there when we get there, but I think And loves what he's doing, and he's going to do it for a long time."

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing," Reid told CBS Sports on Monday night. "I don't think about that."

Reid's decision to continue coaching is understandable. With Mahomes under contract through the 2031 season, he can continue scheming up his wildest dreams for the NFL's best player to execute on Sundays. The longer Reid does that, his own all-time standing will continue to rise as a result.