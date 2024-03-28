With two straight Super Bowl wins, the Kansas City Chiefs have undisputedly been the most successful NFL team on the field over the past few seasons. However, the same definitely can't be said off the field.

When the NFLPA's latest round of team report cards came out back on Feb. 28, the Chiefs were ranked at the bottom of the pile. Not only were they given a D or an F in six of the report card's 11 categories, but they were given the second-lowest overall grade of any team in the NFL, ranking ahead of only the Washington Commanders.

The Chiefs' grades were based on anonymous answers from 47 players on the team, and one of the biggest complaints those players made was about the team's locker room, which received an "F."

According to the survey, the players were told that the locker would be renovated following the 2022 season, but that renovation never came. The players were clearly unhappy about this fact because they also gave an "F" to Clark Hunt, who graded out as the worst owner in the NFL.

According to former NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, the reason the Chiefs didn't get a new locker room following the 2022 season is because they WON THE SUPER BOWL.

"The answer (the players) got back was, 'You guys won too far in the (2022) playoffs, and we didn't have time to fix it,'" Tretter said at the combine in February, via The Athletic. "That's reflected in their results. That's why (Hunt's) grade is so low."

Hunt finally had a chance to defend himself over the locker room grade this week, and according to the owner, he never promised the players that the locker room would be getting a renovation.

"I have spoken to some of our veteran players about that, and they've confirmed to me that it was miscommunication," Hunt said this week, via The Athletic. "Certainly, I personally never said anything to them about a renovation of the locker room. It was a misunderstanding."

If it truly was a misunderstanding, that's quite the misunderstanding, and Hunt didn't say how the miscommunication happened.

As recently as last year, Chiefs players didn't even have chairs in front of their individual lockers, but that changed at some point before the 2023 season kicked off.

Based on the grades, the players seem to dislike a lot about the overall situation in Kansas City. Although Andy Reid was given an "A+" for his coaching, the Chiefs scored a "C" or worse in the 10 other categories including an "F" in ownership, locker room, Nutritionist/Dietician and training staff. Hunt may be willing to fix some of the problems, but it doesn't sound like a locker room renovation is coming anytime soon.