The Kansas City Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory. More than sitting in last place of the AFC West.

Through the first two games of the season, the Chiefs are 0-2. The Chiefs haven't started 0-2 in the Patrick Mahomes era and the franchise has not started a season 0-2 since 2014 (Andy Reid's second season as coach).

While this is unique territory from the Chiefs, starting 0-2 is the realm no team wants to be in. Teams that start 0-2 have a significantly tougher journey of making the playoffs, yet alone a Super Bowl. Since the playoffs expanded to 12 teams in 1990, only 12.2% of teams made the postseason. The percentage didn't increase with the expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams in 2020, as only 12.2% of teams that started 0-2 have made the postseason.

Making the playoffs is going to be difficult for the Chiefs, but should Kansas City be worried about making the postseason all together?

0-2 start after Super Bowl loss -- NFL history

Team Result 2025 Chiefs ? 2022 Bengals Lost AFC Championship 2002 Rams Missed playoffs 1999 Falcons Missed playoffs 1984 Washington Lost divisional round 1980 Rams Lost wild card round

No team that is coming off a Super Bowl loss has won it the following season after an 0-2 start. The Chiefs are also the first team to start 0-2 in a season following a 15+ win season in NFL history, so this is uncharted territory. The Chiefs are "1 of 1" here.

No team that has started 0-2 following a 14+ win season won a playoff game. Only Washington went to the playoffs, as that team started 0-2 and finished 11-5 in 1984. While hope is not great for the Chiefs, the 1993 Dallas Cowboys, 2001 New England Patriots and 2007 New York Giants have started 0-2 and won the Super Bowl.

The percentage of just making the postseason is still significantly low after an 0-2 start, but the Chiefs' path to the playoffs has some light.

Chiefs remaining schedule

Week Opponent 3 at Giants (0-2) -- SNF 4 vs. Ravens (1-1) 5 at Jaguars (1-1) -- Monday 6 vs. Lions (1-1) -- SNF 7 vs. Raiders (1-0) 8 vs. Commanders (1-1) -- Monday 9 at Bills (2-0) 10 Bye week 11 at Broncos (1-1) 12 vs. Colts (2-0) 13 at Cowboys (1-1) -- Thanksgiving 14 vs. Texans (1-0) -- SNF 15 vs. Chargers (1-0) 16 at Titans (0-2) 17 vs. Broncos (1-1) -- Christmas 18 at Raiders

The gauntlet for the Chiefs doesn't get any easier. The Chiefs do have eight games against playoff teams remaining on their schedule, and five are over the next eight games. Fortunately the Chiefs do have the Ravens, Lions and Commanders at home, but they also have to face the Bills on the road.

For Kansas City to make the playoffs, the Chiefs have to win three of the four games against the Ravens, Lions, Commanders and Bills. The AFC West is still playing itself out, so let's see how good the Broncos and Raiders are going forward (even though divisional games are always tough).

Kansas City still gets to play the entire AFC South and the remainder of the NFC East (sans Philadelphia). There's an opportunity to win games and get the season back on track. The second half of the seaosn -- particularly December and January -- looks easier than the start of the year.

Bottom line: The Chiefs have to beat the Giants this week.

Pass catchers returning

The Chiefs didn't have their top two wide receivers in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Rashee Rice is currently serving his six-game suspension, while Xavier Worthy was out with a dislocated shoulder. That's two explosive pass catchers the Chiefs have not had for essentially the entire season.

Mahomes is a great quarterback, but even the best ones need their top pass catchers to have success. Mahomes has completed just 58.8% of his passes for 445 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (82.4 rating) without Worthy and Rice for the majority of the young season.

Those numbers are going to improve when the Chiefs have all their pass catchers available, including opening up the middle of the field for Travis Kelce.

Andy Reid starting 0-2

Reid has coached for 27 seasons, and started 0-2 just four times. The only losing season Reid has compiled after an 0-2 start? His rookie season as a coach in 1999, when the Eagles finished 5-11.

The Eagles started 0-2 in 2003, and won the NFC East with a 12-4 record. Reid and the Eagles started 0-2 in 2007, and ended up 8-8 and missing the playoffs. The 2014 Chiefs started 0-2 and finished 9-7, Reid's only playoff miss in Kansas City.

A 29-13 record after an 0-2 start since 2003 under Reid equates to a .690 win percentage. The Chiefs can't be counted out of anything under Reid, especially with Mahomes at quarterback.

There's reason for concern in Kansas City, but not panic. The Chiefs still have time to save this season.