The NFL has suspended Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. This punishment stems from Clark being arrested twice last year in Los Angeles for possession of a concealed firearm. The 29-year-old pled no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges this past September and was given a year of informal probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service, according to CBS Los Angeles.

With Clark rectifying his legal situation last month, that allowed the NFL to review the case in totality and have now deemed he violated the conduct policy, thus triggering the suspension. The Chiefs are on the bye for Week 8, so Clark will miss their Week 9 matchup against the Titans and their Week 10 game against the Jaguars. His first game back with the team will be on Nov. 20 when Kansas City travels to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in Week 11.

Clark was arrested twice during the 2021 offseason, once in March and in June. In March, he was arrested during a routine traffic stop after police saw two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. He posted a $35,000 bond in that incident. In June, he was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm after law enforcement noticed an Uzi in a duffle bag. Clark claimed it belonged to a member of his security team, but was booked and eventually released on a $35,000 bond.

Clark has started in all seven games for the Chiefs this season and has 15 tackles to go along with three sacks.