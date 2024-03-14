Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are officially becoming business partners off the field. The three-time Super Bowl champions are planning to open an upscale steakhouse in early 2025.

The restaurant will be located in Loews Kansas City Hotel. The name will be 1587 Prime, which combines both Mahomes and Kelce's jersey numbers.

The establishment will be 10,000 square feet across two floors and football fans might notice "hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis' on-field accomplishments."

For this project, Mahomes and Kelce partnered up with hospitality group Noble 33, which owns several restaurants in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto and London. It was an easy partnership because the NFL stars were already fans of the establishments. Reportedly, Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl ring with friends at one of the Noble 33 restaurants, Toca Madera, in Las Vegas.

"Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said in a statement published by Good Morning America.

"We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City," Kelce added.

Per the report, 1587 Prime will have multiple private dining rooms, a world-class chef's kitchen and a "jaw-dropping meat display." There will also be an extensive wine collection, potentially one of the largest collections in the state.