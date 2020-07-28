Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Patrick Mahomes' historic 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs ( 3:05 )

Patrick Mahomes is having quite the year. The 24-year-old quarterback recently led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV, garnering SB MVP honors in the process, and then went on to land the richest contract in sports history -- by way of a 10-year deal worth upwards of $503 million. His good fortune didn't stop there though, as he's now been named part owner of the Kansas City Royals, the team announced on Tuesday, making for a rather robust 2020 in the Mahomes household.

Below is the official statement from the Royals:

It makes sense Mahomes would have interest in owning a baseball team, considering he was raised and groomed in the sport before ultimately taking his talents to the gridiron. While it's yet unclear just how much of the Royals he now owns, the fact is it's yet another childhood dream come true, and for a most-deserving individual.