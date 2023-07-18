Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game. Since he took over as starter in 2018, the Chiefs have made the AFC Championship game every year and have made three out of the past five Super Bowls -- winning two. That includes this past season, when Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The Chiefs were always one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, but Mahomes had a feeling his team would be playing for another ring. In fact, in Netflix's new "Quarterback" series, he revealed to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Super Bowl opening night that he actually booked his family's Aribnb in Arizona three months in advance.

"I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel, so my fam is gonna stay there," Mahomes told Hurts.

Hurts then asked Mahomes, "You buy a house here?"

Mahomes responded, "No, I just Airbnbd it. I did that sh*t three months ago. I'm like bro. That sh*t blast up on the price!"

Mahomes booked the house in advance just to save a little money, but he still knew there was a decent chance he would have to use it.

Mahomes became the 13th starting quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls, and the seventh quarterback to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season. It was the perfect ending to a remarkable campaign, as Mahomes also led the NFL in passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place in Las Vegas, February 11, 2024. You have to wonder if Mahomes has already booked that Airbnb as well.