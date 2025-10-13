Patrick Mahomes made notable NFL history during the first half of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

With his six-yard pass to Xavier Worthy late in the first quarter, the 30-year-old Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 career touchdown passes when you include the postseason. Mahomes reached the milestone in just 139 games, breaking the mark that was previously held by current Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw his 300th touchdown pass in his 147th game.

Prior to Rodgers, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino had the record for the fewest games needed to reach 300 touchdown passes. Marino, who threw his 300th touchdown pass in his 152nd game, finished his regular season career with 420 touchdown passes, which was the most in NFL history at the time of his retirement after the 1999 season.

Fellow Hall of Famer Peyton Manning came somewhat close to matching Marino's record, as he needed 161 games to reach 300 career touchdown passes. Manning's 539 career touchdown passes during the regular season is the third-highest total in league history, behind only Tom Brady's 649 and Drew Brees' 571.

Speaking of Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Mahomes' touchdown pass to Worthy was his 254th regular season touchdown pass, which put him into a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Fouts and former Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton for 25th on the all-time list.