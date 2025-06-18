The Kansas City Chiefs hoped wide receiver Marquise Brown would be a free-agent signing that could help the franchise become the first to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. Unfortunately, the former Arizona Cardinal suffered a sternoclavicular injury in the preseason and didn't return to the field until late December.

Now that "Hollywood" has recovered and re-signed with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes believes he could be the wideout no one is talking about.

"You all saw it in training camp, how special of a football player he is," Mahomes said, via ESPN. "He did everything the right way, was in the building early, was in the building late, was teaching other guys. For him to get injured in kind of a freak deal there in the first play of the preseason, it stunk. I was happy to have him back at the end of the season and him to get back within the offense.

"Now with hopefully him having the full offseason and training camp and staying healthy and continuing to fight through, his role will expand even more. It's kind of hard to throw guys in at the end of the season and try to give them a huge role. I think you can see when he gets the football in his hands and he has a huge role in our offense, it makes everybody go."

Brown is a speedster that crossed 1,000 yards receiving once back in 2021 during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. His speed will be valued in this offense, as the Chiefs ranked 27th in explosive plays per dropback last season, according to data from Tru Media, meaning Kansas City picked up more than 15 yards just 6.2% of the time they dropped back to pass.

Rashee Rice believes that the Chiefs wide receivers will "put on a show" in 2025, and Brown should be a key actor in the performance.