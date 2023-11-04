The 2028 Olympics will be the debut of flag football at the games, and several NFL superstars have already expressed interest in competing. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now thrown his hat in the ring as a possible quarterback for Team USA.

While speaking to reporters in Germany prior to the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes was asked about the possibility of playing in the Olympics. Mahomes acknowledged that flag football involves a little more running around than the traditional game, but as long as he still has some wheels left, he wants to be out there.

"I definitely want to, but I've seen some of those guys play flag football, and they're a little faster than I am," Mahomes said. "I know there's not, like, linemen blocking for you. I'll be 31 or 32 years old. If I can still move around, then I'm gonna get out there and try to throw the football around maybe in L.A. Just don't tell Coach Reid or (Brett) Veach or anybody."

Team USA should have a deep talent pool to choose from when it comes time to put together a flag football team. Miami Dolphins wide receiver and Mahomes' former teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already said he wants to compete in the Olympics on social media.

With so many stars to choose from, it will be tough for the United States to narrow down its options, but CBS Sports recently put together the dream flag football team for the 2028 Olympics. Needless to say, it is a star-studded roster.