It was only a matter of time, right? During the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass to tight end Travis Kelce. The two-time NFL MVP is known for his special arm, which he's shown plenty of times with off-platform passes and no-look throws. But he took things to another level on Saturday.

Check out the play here:

As it turns out, this wasn't planned. Mahomes said he chucked the pig skin behind his back because he was mad at Kelce for running the wrong route.

"Long story short, Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run, and then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass kinda 'cause I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis," Mahomes said, per NFL Media. "He was supposed to run a flat route -- I don't know if you could hear me on the broadcast, I'm yelling at him.

"So, out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, but now it's gonna be a highlight."

Kelce had his own thoughts on the play:

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his starters would get extended run in the second exhibition matchup, and Mahomes led two drives: An eight-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker 33-yard field goal, and a 12-play, 51-yard drive that was capped by a 37-yard field goal.

Mahomes finished the day having completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards, including this impressive 39-yard toss to first-round pick Xavier Worthy:

This year, the Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, and it's safe to say their 2024 campaign is off to a pretty hot start.