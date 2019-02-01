Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes goes inside his ridiculous no-look passes and how he's able to make them look so effortless

The NFL had gotten complacent with great quarterback play before Patrick Mahomes. Players like Drew Brees and Tom Brady played steadily great football, making accurate pass after accurate pass and making it look easy. Mahomes, in his first full season as a starter, added some flair to the quarterback position, doing something dazzling seemingly every week for the Chiefs, who ended with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Mahomes doesn't win MVP. He threw for 50 touchdown passes, made First Team All-Pro and the Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship Game, where they were beaten by the Patriots. However, there's a bright future in Kansas City, and Mahomes is the focal point of it.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by Mahomes to talk about his utterly incredible season -- and the tough playoff loss that ended it. They also go over what Mahomes learned in his first season, and they eventually delve into the topic of Mahomes' impressive no-look passes. Mahomes goes into what goes through his mind on those passes, and how he's able to make them look so effortless.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube