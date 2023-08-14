There's very little doubt that Tom Brady is the top quarterback to ever play in the NFL as evidenced by his seven Super Bowl titles. In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated that he wants to "strive to get as close as I can" to Brady's seven Super Bowl rings.

"Seven's a lot, but I'll strive to get as close as I can," Mahomes said. "To win seven Super Bowls and be in 10 Super Bowls, it's crazy to even think about, even for me today. The other stats kinda come with it. I knew at Texas Tech, I put up a lot of stats but didn't win games. When I got to the NFL, I knew I wanted to be a winner [first]. Try to win Super Bowls and give my team the best that I can."

Mahomes has already won two Super Bowls in his first six seasons since being taken by the Chiefs with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs signal caller was named the Super Bowl MVP in each of those two victories, most recently in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Ironically enough, Mahomes defeated Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win his first Super Bowl back in 2020.

Mahomes actually outshined Brady from a numbers perspective in his first five professional seasons. The Chiefs quarterback produced a 63-16 record, while tossing 192 touchdowns compared to just 48 interceptions. Meanwhile, Brady compiled a 58-20 record during his first five seasons, and he threw 123 touchdowns and 66 interceptions.

Obviously, winning at least five more Super Bowls is quite a tall task for Mahomes. However, the Chiefs star is only 27 years old, so he's got plenty of time left to chase Brady.