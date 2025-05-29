While many NFL players have eagerly expressed their desire to take part in the USA's first flag football team in the 2028 Olympics, two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have given less than enthusiastic answers when asked about their possible inclusion on the team.

Patrick Mahomes -- one of three players in NFL history with at least three Super Bowl wins, two league MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs -- doesn't appear to be very interested in adding a flag football Olympic medal to his long list of accomplishments.

"I'll probably leave that to the younger guys," said Mahomes, who will turn 30 in September.

Matthew Stafford, who turned 37 in February, offered a more humorous response when he was asked about his possible interest in playing flag football for the red, white and blue.

"You talking about coaching or what?" Stafford said with a smile. "Sure. I mean, nobody's going to want me to, but sure. Would be fun. Or coach."

Stafford serving as the team's coach would be interesting, given his knowledge of the game as a 16-year NFL veteran and his close working relationship with Rams coach Sean McVay during their time together in Los Angeles. Stafford would obviously bring a quarterback's mentality to the job if he was given the chance to terms on the flag football team's coaching staff.

As far as Mahomes is concerned, it's possible he could have change of heart when preparations for the 2028 Olympics begin to ramp up over the next few years. Michael Jordan, for example, didn't plan on partaking in the 1992 Olympics until he was ultimately had a change of heart. Like Jordan, it's possible that Mahomes could change his mind, too.

But even if Mahomes and Stafford decide to pass, the team will probably have no shortage of volunteers, especially at quarterback. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, for example, recently expressed interest in quarterbacking the team if he was asked to do so.

"I'd love to. That's an exciting opportunity," Burrow said earlier this month. "I'm not entirely sure how that would work out with training camp and all of our obligations here. That's not my forte. But that's something I would like to do for sure."