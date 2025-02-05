Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion with three Super Bowl MVP awards and two regular-season MVP awards. He's also a six-time Pro Bowler and has NFL Offensive Player of the Year, NFL passing leader and NFL passing touchdowns leader on his resume. Yet there are still some moments during his incredible career that still haunt him.

Despite all the success, Mahomes says one game keeps him up at night, even years later. "The Super Bowl vs. Tampa. Pretty easy," No. 15 said, via Sports Illustrated.

The year was 2021 and the old GOAT was facing the new GOAT in the biggest game of the year. Quarterback Tom Brady was in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and would end the 2020 season as the first-ever team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady earned his seventh ring and stopped Mahomes from earning his second with a 31-9 victory. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers the year prior, giving Mahomes his first of what would be many championships, but they weren't able to go back-to-back (at least not this time).

Mahomes struggled in Super Bowl LV, going 26 of 49 and throwing for 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. K.C.'s offense never got going, unable to score a touchdown all game, while a 43-year-old Brady had three touchdowns in the air and the team added another on the ground. The Chiefs also struggled with penalties in that game, recording 11 for a loss of 120 yards, compared to the Bucs' four for 39 yards.

Patrick Mahomes bold predictions: Three projections for Chiefs QB ahead of Super Bowl 59 vs. Eagles Garrett Podell

It's the only Super Bowl Mahomes has lost thus far, so it's no wonder it's a game he still thinks about.

While Mahomes is 3-3 against Brady all time, in the playoffs TB12 seemed to be his Kryptonite. Mahomes never defeated Brady when it mattered most, going 0-2 against him in postseason games.

Another game that Mahomes would likely redo if he had the chance is the 2019 AFC Championship against the New England Patriots. The Chiefs went on to lose 37-31 in overtime and the Patriots headed to their third straight Super Bowl. A win would've given Mahomes his first Super Bowl appearance, but he'd have to wait another year for that.

The Chiefs had tied things up with a field goal with eight seconds remaining in regulation and their offense wouldn't touch the ball again. Mahomes kept the game close with his 295 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Brady finished the conference championship game with 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and with the ball first in OT, helped lead the team down field for a game-winning touchdown.

While that AFC Championship stung for Mahomes as well, the Super Bowl defeat takes the cake for worst losses of his career.

The Patriots became the first team to go to three straight Super Bowls, and flash forward six years later, Mahomes and his squad are heading to their third championship game in as many years, with the chance to become the first to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 for a chance at history.