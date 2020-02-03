Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes set two goals for himself in 2018; he has already accomplished both

In the offseason prior to the 2018 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs made a big decision. They opted to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, and move forward with former No. 10 overall pick Patrick Mahomes under center. He had started just one game up to that point, but the Chiefs felt comfortable making him their new franchise quarterback even after Smith put up career numbers in 2017. When Mahomes was named the new starter, he had two goals in mind that he wanted to accomplish, and both were accomplished in his third season.

On Monday, following Kansas City's 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes spoke to reporters about the fast start he has gotten of to when it comes to his NFL career, and he also talked about the two goals he was able to accomplish.

Bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City ✅

Win a Super Bowl for Andy Reid ✅



"It was amazing, it really was," Mahomes said, reflecting on his first Super Bowl experience. "I had two goals when I became the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and the first goal was to win the Lamar Hunt trophy. I wanted to bring it home. The one that has our founder's name on it, I wanted to bring it to this family and this organization, and the second most important thing was to get coach Reid a Super Bowl trophy. I mean, he's one of the greatest coaches of all time, I don't think he needed the Lombardi Trophy to prove that but just to do that ... it puts all doubt aside and he's going to be listed as one of the all-time great coaches in history whenever he wants to be done, which I hope is not anytime soon."

Andy Reid has created one of the best offenses in the NFL, and he's also considered one of the best coaches of the last decade. He broke into the NFL ranks with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant, and he worked his way up to assistant head coach. In 1999, he was given his big shot as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would become a household name in the NFL. While he went 5-11 in his first season, Reid led the Eagles to the playoffs over the next five years, including in 2004, when Philly lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

While Reid has had an incredible career, the one knock on him was that he had never won a Super Bowl. He tasted glory as an assistant with the Packers in 1997 but had never won it all as a head coach until Sunday -- in large part thanks to Mahomes.

The 2018 NFL MVP got off to a bit of a slow start this year. The Chiefs won just six out of their first 10 games and Mahomes missed two contests due to a dislocated kneecap. Kansas City rebounded to win their last six regular-season games, however, and defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round and then the Tennessee Titans in Arrowhead to secure the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

Mahomes struggled for the majority of Super Bowl LIV and even threw the first two postseason interceptions of his career. He battled back to throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, however, which earned him the Super Bowl MVP award.

It wasn't a perfect season for the Chiefs. They hit a couple of speed bumps in the regular season and even trailed by double digits in all three of their postseason matchups. Still, they found a way to battle back and get the job done, and now, both Mahomes and Reid are sitting atop the NFL world.