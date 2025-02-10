NEW ORLEANS -- The Kansas City Chiefs had a first half of historic proportions, and not in a good way.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense bulldozed the Chiefs offense, and Kansas City was shut out in a playoff game in the first half for the second time under Patrick Mahomes. Not only have the Chiefs trailed 24-0 at halftime, but the first half was as ugly as one could have been.

This is just the third time the Chiefs had zero first-half points in Mahomes' 133 starts, and the Chiefs lost both games. This first half also was one of the worst in Super Bowl memory:

The Chiefs are tied for the second-largest halftime deficit in Super Bowl history (24 points)

They had the second-fewest total yards in a first half (23) in Super Bowl history (1985 Patriots had -19)

This was the fewest total yards in a first half in Mahomes' 133 starts (23)

The Chiefs have more penalties (four) and turnovers (two) in the first half than first downs (one). Mahomes had a 10.7 passer rating in the first half, going 6 of 14 for 33 yards.

The Chiefs had less first-half yards (23) than Jalen Hurts had rushing yards (25). They averaged 1.2 yards per play and had 3 rushing yards.

Kansas City went 0 of 6 on third down. They had 11 yards on the first play from scrimmage and followed with 12 on their next 19 plays.

A masterclass by the Eagles defense, but also massive struggles by the Chiefs offense in the first half -- one of the worst by an offense in Super Bowl history.