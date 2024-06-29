Active NFL players are prohibited from promoting alcohol. That hasn't stopped Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, arguably the most recognizable face of the league, from skirting the rule in recent years. Now the reigning Super Bowl champion is at it again, filming a new Coors Light commercial ... that will be buried in a time capsule, only to be unveiled once he eventually retires from football.

Yes, really.

Technically, part of the commercial is already available, with Coors Light on Wednesday releasing footage of Mahomes "filming" the secret ad: In the spot, Mahomes can be seen crawling atop the beer company's "Chill Train," a locomotive surging through an icy climate, much like an agent out of "Mission: Impossible." Halfway through, however, the commercial is interrupted by a Coors Light producer, who informs the Chiefs star that he's not permitted to endorse beer, even if his ad is "really cool and high-stakes."

The solution: Mahomes and Coors Light are vowing to bury the actual, completed commercial in a literal time capsule "to be unearthed someday in the future, when Mahomes finally has permission" to promote beer. As if that weren't enough, Coors Light is even hosting a live stream of an actual time-capsule burial, straight from its Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado, on Friday.

"Everyone knows I'm a Coors Light guy," Mahomes said, "and this summer we were cooking up something special. Unfortunately, you'll have to stay tuned until the day that we can finally share it with the world!"

Coors Light is also celebrating Mahomes' partnership on the unseen beer commercial by releasing the "Redatrick" Patrick Mahomes bobblehead, a pixelated figurine that "cleverly hides" Mahomes' identity. All proceeds from the figures will go toward Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

This marks the third straight year that Mahomes has teamed up with Coors Light to promote, well, something other than beer. In 2022, the two-time NFL MVP starred in an ad for "The Coors Light," a flashlight resembling a long Coors Light can. Last year, Mahomes promoted the "Coors Light Bear," a Grizzly bear consisting of "0% adult beverage, 100% mammal" and deemed "the world's most refreshing bear."