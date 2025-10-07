This is not the start Patrick Mahomes or any of the Kansas City Chiefs envisioned this season following Monday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a critical collapse during the team's third setback in five games.

The Chiefs led 14-0 in the first half and appeared to be in full control of the contest in third quarter before a giveaway at the goal line and late heroics in the final minute from Trevor Lawrence resulted in the 31-28 loss.

This is only the second time in Mahomes' tenure with the Chiefs that Kansas City has started 2-3 through five weeks. When it happened previously in 2021, the Chiefs would go on to reach the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Bengals.

"We have the guys and we've executed at certain points in games and looked really good, and then we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles or whatever that is," Mahomes said. "We've kinda done that to ourselves all season long. It's kinda been one guy here or there. In this league, it's so close that those [moments] change games. We've got to be better.

"We've lost too many games already. We've got to find a way to be better as a team, come together and play better throughout the rest of the season."

Leading by a touchdown in the third quarter and knocking on the door of another score, Mahomes threw a 99-yard interception return to Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. That was a backbreaking play for Kansas City and pushed momentum to Jacksonville's side.

"Honestly, they just got me with the coverage they had played," Mahomes said. "They had played zero inside that 10-yard area in previous games and they hadn't shown the poppers with the linebackers popping out when they were protected ... I think back to a game against Cincinnati early in the year, they hit Ja'Marr Chase on a slant route.

"I saw the look and I checked to the play with the in-routes, knowing they were going to pass off the guys ... they schemed themselves and popped right underneath with where I was going to throw the ball."

The Chiefs saw a 22-game winning streak when leading by 14 points or more end when Lawrence scrambled for a touchdown on the Jaguars' final possession.

It came minutes after Mahomes had led a 12-play, 86-yard go-ahead touchdown drive capped by Kareem Hunt's second score of the fourth quarter. Later, an interception of Lawrence was nullified by defensive holding, one of 13 penalties for 109 yards on the night for the Chiefs.