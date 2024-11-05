Patrick Mahomes initially appeared to suffer a significant injury during the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes was helped off the field by members of the Chiefs' medical staff after throwing a game-tying touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine with just over 14 minutes left in the game.

Mahomes wasn't touched on the play, but he was seen hopping on his right leg after suffering a potential injury to his left leg. He initially did not put any weight on his leg before walking off the field with the help of two members of Kansas City's medical staff. Shortly after reaching the Chiefs' bench, Mahomes appeared to be fine as he was seen smiling and throwing a football while talking to members of the coaching staff. The scene of Mahomes smiling on the sideline surely led to a sigh of relief from Chiefs fans.

Mahomes sustained an ankle injury on the play, according to the ESPN broadcast, but he did not end up missing a snap.

A two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes had another big night. At the time of the injury scare, Mahomes had thrown for two touchdowns on 23 of 29 passing. He finished with 291 yards and three touchdowns on 34 of 44 passing as the Chiefs won in overtime, 30-24, to improve to 8-0 on the year.