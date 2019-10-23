Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to do individual work at practice, Andy Reid won't rule out vs. Packers

Disaster was averted for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, because although the latter lost the former to a dislocated patella against the rival Denver Broncos, X-rays and an MRI revealed there is no structural damage. That leaves the reigning NFL MVP in a week-to-week status as opposed to sitting on injured reserve for the rest of the 2019 season, but the initial forecast has his return to football at around 4-6 weeks.

Head coach Andy Reid, however, has continued to state the Chiefs have not drawn out a definitive timeline for Mahomes' return, instead opting to evaluate him frequently to gauge his progress. Apparently, one week after suffering what was nearly a catastrophic injury, he's already showing positive signs, and will "get in some work" at practice on Wednesday as the Chiefs ready themselves to host the 6-1 Green Bay Packers -- per Reid.

Mahomes will mostly do individual work off to the side, but not entirely, although backup Matt Moore is set to take the bulk of the team reps. The expectation remains Moore will take the field against the Packers, but Reid won't rule Mahomes out on Wednesday.

There are obvious concerns from many that the team, or Mahomes himself, would rush the rehabilitation and create a scenario wherein he might suffer a setback. Those are justifiable worries, when considering what he means to the team both now and over the next several years. Being a quarterback that can make plays with his legs as well, the best course of action would be to allow Mahomes time to fully heal before bringing him back, particularly if Moore can play as admirably as he did in the 30-6 shellacking of the Broncos.

Aside from the obvious "any given Sunday" reality, it's also key to note after Chiefs clash with the Packers and subsequently the Minnesota Vikings, they'll face a more forgiving portion of their schedule that includes the Tennessee Titans and hapless Los Angeles Chargers before entering their bye week. They'll return from the bye week to face the currently undefeated New England Patriots, a team that boasts the best defense and defensive secondary in football, making Mahomes' presence in that contest paramount.

Time will tell how well his injury progresses and when he'll be green lit to return, but the Chiefs need to be careful here.