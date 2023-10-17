The popularity of Formula One has grown exponentially in the United States over the last few years, and now some of the NFL's biggest stars are getting involved. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are bringing their championship pedigree to the Alpine F1 team as investors.

Otro Capital, the investment group that bought Alpine earlier this year, announced Tuesday that it added Mahomes and Kelce to the mix. Both Kansas City Chiefs superstars released statements about joining the Alpine ownership group.

"It's an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage," Mahomes said. I'm looking forward to being a part of its growth."

"I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1," Kelce said.

Mahomes and Kelce are far from the only celebrity investors in the French F1 team. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, also the owners of English soccer club Wrexham AFC, came on board in June. PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua and Spanish soccer star Juan Mata also joined this latest round of investment.

Alpine has to hope Mahomes and Kelce can bring some championship culture to track. Alpine is currently ranked sixth in the 2023 constructor standings, sitting well behind McLaren and Aston Martin in fifth and fourth place, respectively. Drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are back-to-back in 11th and 12th place in the driver standings.

The first time Alpine races with Mahomes and Kelce as owners will be at the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Sunday.