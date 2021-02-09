Patrick Mahomes left it all on the field in Super Bowl LV, and despite a nagging injury. When the former league MVP took the field to try and combat Tom Brady and a relentless Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, the fact he was without his starting tackles was exacerbated by Mahomes' own foot, because he's been nursing a turf toe ailment suffered ahead of the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills. He'd play and win that contest while wearing a special orthotic insert, but he presumably was not 100 percent as he tried to will the Chiefs to victory against the Bucs and, following the 31-9 loss.

He'll now reportedly undergo surgery to repair the injury -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This news is of no surprise to the Chiefs, who expected this would be the outcome following The Big Game. Mahomes' recovery will take him through the offseason and likely sideline him from minicamp and training camp -- assuming a traditional offseason -- but former Super Bowl MVP is expected to make a full recovery and in time to take the field in Week 1.

Mahomes finished with 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Todd Bowles orchestrated Tampa Bay defense on Sunday, his production anchored by a mix of critical drops by his targets, poor offensive line play and the injury itself. In all, despite battling turf toe, he ran for nearly 500 yards before throws or sacks in the game, per Next Gen Stats, evidence of a quarterback under siege for four quarters. His 52.3 passer rating was by far the lowest of his NFL career, and this Super Bowl marked the first contest in which he's ever lost a professional game by double digits.

He'll surely keep all of this in mind as he works himself back to full health for the 2021 season, one in which he'll hope to lead the Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl and likely hoping for at least one more postseason chance at defeating Brady -- having now gone 0-2 against him with a championship on the line.