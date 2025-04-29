The Kansas City Chiefs will be keeping two important defenders around for at least another year. The Chiefs plan to pick up the fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis, according to ESPN.

Picking up those options will tie McDuffie and Karlaftis to the Chiefs through the 2026 season. As CBS Sports contributor and former NFL agent Joel Corry noted, McDuffie's fifth-year option will pay $13.362 million, while Karlaftis' will cost the Chiefs $15.196 million for that 2026 campaign. Both of those deals would be considered bargains relative to the value the players provide with their level of play.

These are two vital cogs in the Chiefs' defense, which has been leaned on more in recent seasons as the offense has continued to evolve toward a more ball-control, run-and-short-pass unit in response to opponents aggressively taking away the deep part of the field. That defense has helped lead the Chiefs to three consecutive Super Bowl berths, two of which resulted in the team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Through his first three seasons, McDuffie has blossomed into one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. He plays both on the perimeter and in the slot, and he's shown the ability to be both incredibly sticky in coverage and a force as a run defender and occasional blitzer. He's a two-time All-Pro, making the First Team in 2023 and the Second Team in 2024. He's eligible for a contract extension, and if he signs one, it will likely make him among the highest-paid corners in league history, if not the single-highest paid.

NFL fifth-year option tracker: Full list of every team's decision about first-round picks from 2022 draft Shanna McCarriston

Karlaftis has also been a key piece in Kansas City's defense, working as the edge-rush complement to superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones on the interior. Karlaftis has 24.5 career sacks, recording at least six of them in each of his three seasons. He also has 24 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hits, while last season he tied for 13th among edge rushers in total pressures (61), per Pro Football Focus.

NFL teams have until May 1 to make any fifth-year option decisions.