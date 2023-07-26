One of the fastest players in NFL history appears to be hanging up his cleats. The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver John Ross on the reserve/retired list Wednesday, per NFL Media. The 27-year-old appears done with football.

The Chiefs picked up Ross to bolster their wide receiving corps in January. The Washington product was actually selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- one spot ahead of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ross will be remembered for running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine, passing Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, who ran a 4.24 in 2008. Ross' time is still the fastest on record, and led to the Cincinnati Bengals selecting him with their first-round pick.

Ross touched the ball just once in his rookie season, and played in a total of three games due to injuries and being made a healthy scratch. He caught a career-high seven scores in 2018, but Ross' best NFL campaign came in 2019, when he caught 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. After his rookie contract expired, Ross signed with the New York Giants ahead of the 2021 season, and caught 11 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown in 10 games played.

In 37 career games, the speedster recorded 998 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns. But he will always be known as a combine legend.