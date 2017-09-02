Chiefs place pass-rusher Tamba Hali on PUP list with unspecified injury

Hali previously expressed displeasure with his role in Kansas City toward the end of last season

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without pass-rusher Tamba Hali for at least the first six games of the season. Hali was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star

Hali has yet to practice or play during training camp and the preseason, but the Chiefs have not disclosed exactly what injury is keeping him on the sidelines. After being placed on the PUP list, he will have to sit out at least the first six games, after which the Chiefs will have a three-week window during which to activate him for a game. If he's not activated within that window, he will have to sit out the entire season. 

It should be noted that earlier this offseason, Hali went on a Twitter rant about his role on the team toward the end of last year, expressing displeasure with his lack of usage and wondering whether he is still needed in Kansas City. 

With Hali out, 2014 first-rounder Dee Ford will likely resume his place opposite Justin Houston on the outside for the Chiefs. Ford made 14 starts and broke out with 10 sacks last season after totaling 5.5 during his first two years in the NFL

