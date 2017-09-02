Chiefs place pass-rusher Tamba Hali on PUP list with unspecified injury
Hali previously expressed displeasure with his role in Kansas City toward the end of last season
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without pass-rusher Tamba Hali for at least the first six games of the season. Hali was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star.
Hali has yet to practice or play during training camp and the preseason, but the Chiefs have not disclosed exactly what injury is keeping him on the sidelines. After being placed on the PUP list, he will have to sit out at least the first six games, after which the Chiefs will have a three-week window during which to activate him for a game. If he's not activated within that window, he will have to sit out the entire season.
It should be noted that earlier this offseason, Hali went on a Twitter rant about his role on the team toward the end of last year, expressing displeasure with his lack of usage and wondering whether he is still needed in Kansas City.
With Hali out, 2014 first-rounder Dee Ford will likely resume his place opposite Justin Houston on the outside for the Chiefs. Ford made 14 starts and broke out with 10 sacks last season after totaling 5.5 during his first two years in the NFL.
-
Roster cuts tracker: Trimming down to 53
Stay on top of all the roster moves with our updating tracker ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET...
-
Jacoby Brissett headed to Indianapolis
The Colts might have found their Week 1 starter if Andrew Luck can't play
-
Steelers trade Sammie Coates to Browns
Coates is coming off a 21-catch season in Pittsburgh and will try to make his mark with the...
-
Broncos cut Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward
Ward had surfaced in trade rumors earlier in the week
-
Donald standing against rookie scale?
Donald is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but he isn't paid like it
-
Gordon Hayward still isn't a Brady fan
Brad Stevens gives it about four weeks before Gordon Hayward is a huge Tom Brady fan
Add a Comment