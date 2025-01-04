The Kansas City Chiefs can eliminate the rival Denver Broncos from playoff contention by beating them in Sunday's Week 18 game ... if they can make it out of Missouri, that is. Just ahead of a scheduled takeoff Saturday, the Chiefs' team plane was stranded at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) due to "rapid ice accumulation" on the airfield, as CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported.

The airport closure comes amid warnings of a major winter storm in the Kansas City area, with the National Weather Service forecasting blizzard-like conditions starting Saturday afternoon and lasting into Monday. Officials have indicated that travel may be "impossible" once heavy snow begins to fall Sunday afternoon, with wind gusts also estimated to reach 35-40 miles per hour, as KMBC reported.

The Chiefs were originally scheduled to land in Denver at about 3 p.m. local time Saturday, per Wolfson.

It's unclear whether the NFL is currently considering a postponement of the club's Week 18 matchup with the Broncos, which has obvious playoff implications. The postseason is slated to begin the following Sunday.