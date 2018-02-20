Chiefs player puts in request with NFL to get one-of-a-kind name change on jersey

When Laurent Duvernay-Tardif takes the field for the Chiefs in 2018, there's a chance he might have something on the back of his jersey that's never been on the back of an NFL player's jersey before.

The Canadian-born offensive lineman has been attending medical school for the past seven years, and now, he's just one exam away from getting his medical degree. If Duvernay-Tardif passes his final exam, which he's set to take in May, then he's going to put in a special request with the NFL to have his jersey name changed for 2018.

"I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey," the lineman told the Kansas City Star recently.

The best part here is that Duvernay-Tardif's request might actually happen. Apparently, the 27-year-old has already talked to the NFL about it, and they definitely seem somewhat open to the idea.

"I've already started a conversation with the league office, and they say that anything is possible," Duvernay-Tardif said.

If you're wondering what exactly a "Duvernay-Tardif M.D." jersey would look like, the guys over at Arrowhead Pride made a nice mock-up of the uniform that could be coming to an NFL field near you as soon as the 2018 season.

#Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is talking to the league about adding "M.D." to his jersey next season (per @KCStar). pic.twitter.com/y62TJQWlYX — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 19, 2018

Of course, before any of this can happen, Duvernay-Tardif has to make sure he does't bomb his final medical exam.

"I need to make sure I pass it because it's the last year I'm allowed to pass that exam," Duvernay-Tardif said. "After that, I'd have to start over the whole thing."

Basically, if he were to fail for some reason, he would have to start from scratch and go to medical school for another seven years. Ouch.

Anyway, the possibility of being the first player in NFL history to get "M.D." on his jersey isn't the only perk of being a medical school student who plays in the NFL. Duvernay-Tardif also parlayed his medical knowledge into a job covering the Winter Olympics for Radio Canada. The mammoth 6-foot-5, 321-pound offensive lineman has been in Pyeongchang, South Korea covering all things Canada for the past week.

"I think it's nice that with my background in medical school and my background as an athlete, I can communicate or connect better with some of the athletes," Duvernay-Tardif said.

If Duvernay-Tardif does end up passing his exam, it appears that he'll only have two things left to accomplish in his professional career.

"If I make it to the Pro Bowl in the same year that I graduate from medicine ... and win the Super Bowl, then I don't know what I'm going to do," Duvernay-Tardif said. "All my goals will be accomplished."

If Duvernay-Tardif ever ends up winning a Super Bowl, it will almost certainly come with the Chiefs. The 2014 sixth-round pick signed a five-year extension with the Chiefs in February 2017 that will keep in Kansas City through the 2022 season.