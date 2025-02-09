While his team looks to became the first to win three straight Super Bowls, Chiefs receiver Justin Watson can make more history if Kansas City is able to defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Watson would become the first player to win four Super Bowls in a five-year span. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers (against the Chiefs) in 2020 and was on each of the Chiefs' last two Super Bowl-winning teams. He would also become the fourth receiver with four Super Bowl rings, joining Steelers Hall of Fame wideouts Lynn Swann and John Stallworth and former 49ers receiver Mike Wilson (h/t the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review).

A Pittsburgh native, Watson caught two touchdowns during the 2024 regular season that included a score against his hometown team on Christmas Day. He caught a two-point conversion during Kansas City's 32-29 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Justin Watson KC • WR • #84 TAR 32 REC 22 REC YDs 289 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

A former fifth-round pick, part of Watson's success in the NFL has been his ability to step up whenever he is called upon. That trait has put him in position to make some unique NFL history.

"I just try to control what I can control," Watson said this week. "I know you hear that a lot, but good things happen when you're in the right place at the right time. In our position, receiver, you never know who's going to get the ball, so just try to run ever route like I am the only guy out there, and it seems like a lot of times the big play finds a way (to strike) at the right moment."