The Kansas City Chiefs are already in elite company as back-to-back Super Bowl champions. They're two wins away, however, from becoming the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Prior to the Chiefs, eight teams had won back-to-back titles, but none of them were able to win three straight Super Bowls. In the 105-year history of the NFL, only the 1929-31 and 1965-67 Packers have won three straight titles.

Here's a look at how the previous eight back-to-back champions fared in their three-peat attempt, starting with the '68 Packers.

Team Year Record Playoff result Packers 1968 6-7-1 None Dolphins 1974 11-3 Lost to Raiders in divisional round Steelers 1976 10-4 Los to Raiders in AFC Championship Steelers 1980 9-7 None 49ers 1990 14-2 Lost to Giants in NFC Championship Cowboys 1994 12-4 Lost to 49ers in NFC Championship Broncos 1999 6-10 None Patriots 2005 10-5 Lost to Broncos in Divisional Round

As you can see, only three of the previous back-to-back champs made it back to the conference championship round. There was one specific reason why each team came up short in their three-peat quest. Let's take a look at each team and that one reason.

1976 Steelers: Injuries

Pittsburgh started 1-4 but won nine straight games on the strength of 1,000-yard rushers Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier and a defense that allowed just 28 points over that span. Considered by many to be the greatest Steelers team ever, Pittsburgh punched its ticket to Oakland for the AFC title game after pummeling a talented Colts team in the divisional round.

Injuries to Harris and Bleier in that game, however, left the Steelers without their top two backs. The Raiders, who lost just one game that season, took full advantage (and took great pleasure) in dethroning the team that had beaten them in the previous two AFC title games by a score of 24-7.

To be fair to the Raiders, they did defeat the Steelers in an epic game to open the season with Harris and Bleier healthy. Both players would have helped, but the '76 Raiders were a great team in their own right.

1990 49ers: Joe Montana's injury

"There will be no three-peat."

Those words were famously proclaimed by then-CBS play-by-play analyst Pat Summerall after Matt Bahr's 42-yard field goal gave the Giants an upset win over the defending two-time champion 49ers. In one of the most physical football games ever played, the 49ers suffered a crushing blow when Giants defensive lineman Leonard Marshall knocked Joe Montana out of the game with about 10 minutes left and the 49ers ahead, 13-9. After the Giants cut the deficit to one point, Lawrence Taylor gave his offense the ball back when he recovered 49ers halfback Roger Craig's fumble in Giants territory.

Jeff Hostetler's completions to Mark Bavaro and Stephen Baker, along with a pivotal two-yard run by Ottis Anderson on a third-and-1 play, helped set up Bahr's game-winning field goal as time expired. The loss was the final playoff start for Montana with the 49ers, who fell painfully short of becoming the first team in history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Giants went on to shock the Bills in the closest Super Bowl ever played. It's conceivable to think that the 49ers would have beaten Buffalo while becoming the first team to three-peat.

1994 Cowboys: Turnovers

Like the Steelers-Raiders in the '70s, the Cowboys and 49ers faced each other in three consecutive conference title games from 1992-94. Also like the Steelers-Raiders series, the team that was on the losing side of the first two games came out on top in the third game.

The Cowboys spotted the 49ers 21 points after turning the ball over three times in the game's first three minutes. Dallas battled back, but ultimately was unable to make up for its poor start. A crushing touchdown pass from Steve Young to Jerry Rice just before halftime also contributed to Dallas' eventual 38-28 loss.

Despite the loss, Troy Aikman has said that was the game he is most proud of during his time with the Cowboys. Instead of packing it in, the Cowboys fought until the bitter end.

Dallas didn't become the first team to three-peat, but it did become the first team to win three Super Bowls in four years when it took down Steelers a year later in Super Bowl XXX.