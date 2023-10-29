We get our first snow game of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday in Denver when the Broncos host the rival Kansas City Chiefs. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to play in the game, but he was added to the injury report on Sunday with an illness, as he's battling the flu, per NFL Media.

NFL Media reports that Mahomes is feeling better on Sunday compared to how he felt on Saturday. He has no game designation. The reigning NFL MVP is a perfect 12-0 vs. the Broncos in his career, which is tied for the most wins by a quarterback without a loss vs. a single team since 1950. Mahomes is also an incredible 16-0 on the road vs. division opponents in his career.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2017 TD 15 INT 6 YD/Att 7.58 View Profile

Through seven weeks, Mahomes ranks third in passing yards per game (288.1), first in QBR (76.9) and has thrown 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. In the 19-8 victory over the Broncos just two weeks ago, Mahomes completed 30 of 40 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

With Mahomes under the weather and snowy conditions in Mile High, you can expect the Chiefs to lean on the run against what is statistically the worst run defense in the league (167.3 rushing yards allowed per game).