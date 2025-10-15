After missing his team's Week 6 win over the Detroit Lions due to what was described as a "family situation," Kansas City Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons missed practice on Wednesday and remains out for personal reasons, with both Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes offering little details. Simmons, the No. 32 overall pick in this year's out of Ohio State, returned home to California prior to Kansas City's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against Detroit.

Simmons was expected to play throughout the week but was abruptly listed as "questionable" with the team using the "personal" designation Sunday afternoon. A few hours later, Simmons was downgraded to out.

When asked by reporters about Simmons' status or if there was a timeline for his return to the team, Reid declined comment and deferred to general manager Brett Veach, who he said is "handling everything there." Likewise, Mahomes said little, electing to keep the matter of if he and Simmons had spoken private.

"I'll keep conversations kind of between us," Mahomes told reporters. "But I'm always praying for him. I'm praying for all my teammates, so I'm always praying for him. I'll just keep everything else kind of private to us."

With Simmons out of the lineup, backup Jaylon Moore served as the Chiefs' starting left tackle and would be in line to continue serving in that role should Simmons miss more time.

While Simmons remains absent, the Chiefs did get a positive update on right tackle Jawaan Taylor, as he was a full participant in practice despite dealing with a knee injury. Taylor has started all six games at right tackle for the Chiefs this season, and did so again in Week 6 despite his knee issue.

Now 3-3 on the year after beating the Lions, the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.