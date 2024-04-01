A six-vehicle car crash on Saturday in Dallas, led to a police search for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, according to the Dallas Morning News. The report states that a vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in an accident at 6:20 p.m. local time on Saturday.

According to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, Rice has retained counsel, and his attorney released a statement on Monday.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," lawyer Royce West said, via The Dallas Morning News. "Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman explained that the preliminary investigation shows someone in a Chevrolet Corvette and someone in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane, when both drivers lost control. The Lamborghini went onto the shoulder and "hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles," Lowman said.

It is not known if Rice was present at the scene, though the police call sheet from The Dallas Morning News lists Rice as the suspected driver of the Corvette involved. Police are now searching for the 23-year-old in connection with the accident, but it is unknown if he is facing charges over the crash. Rice was not mentioned in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday morning.

Two drivers were given medical attention for minor injuries at crash site and two others went to the hospital for minor injuries.

The individuals in both the Lamborghini and Corvette fled from the scene of the crash, not stopping to provide information or check on the status of the others involved, according to the report.

Rice grew up in Texas, in the Fort Worth area, and went to college in Dallas at SMU. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Rice led the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in receiving touchdowns last season (seven) while ranking second in both catches (79) and receiving yards (938) behind Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.