The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but they lost one of their top offensive players in running back Isiah Pacheco, who left the stadium in a walking boot after suffering a lower leg injury. Pacheco is heading to injured reserve, according CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, and will apparently be out longer than the four-game minimum.

Pacheco suffered an injury to his fibula that is expected to keep him sidelined for 6-8 weeks, according to ESPN.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not have much more detail for reporters at his Monday afternoon press conference. "We'll go with the guys we have now," Reid said, via The Athletic. "I don't have a timeline on [his return]. It's going to take a little bit of time." He did add, however, that general manager Brett Veach would look into adding another running back to the roster.

Pacheco led the Chiefs with 90 rushing yards on Sunday before his exit, but was seen using crutches after Kansas City's 26-25 victory.

The two-time Super Bowl champion running back has been a vital piece of Kansas City's offense since arriving as a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, eclipsing 1,100 yards from scrimmage in 2023. Widely regarded as one of the most physical ball carriers in the game, he's likely to be replaced by veteran journeyman Samaje Perine, who just joined the team in August; and undrafted rookie Carson Steele, who also took reps at fullback this preseason.

The Chiefs also have former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the roster, but he is sidelined through at least Week 4 while on the non-football illness (NFI) list.