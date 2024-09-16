The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but they lost one of their top offensive players in running back Isiah Pacheco, who left the stadium in a walking boot after suffering a lower leg injury. Pacheco is expected to miss at least four games as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms he's heading to injured reserve.

Pacheco would be eligible to return in Week 8 at the earliest, with the belief he could be sidelined longer, Jones reports. He's set to undergo more testing for an injured fibula, per ESPN. Based on tests, he fractured his fibula, according to NFL Media.

Pacheco led the Chiefs with 90 rushing yards before his exit, and was also seen using crutches after Kansas City's 26-25 victory.

The two-time Super Bowl champion running back has been a vital piece of Kansas City's offense since arriving as a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, eclipsing 1,100 yards from scrimmage in 2023. Widely regarded as one of the most physical ball carriers in the game, he's likely to be replaced by veteran journeyman Samaje Perine, who just joined the team in August; and undrafted rookie Carson Steele, who also took reps at fullback this preseason.

The Chiefs also have former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the roster, but he is sidelined through at least Week 4 while on the non-football illness (NFI) list.