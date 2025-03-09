The Kansas City Chiefs keep a key component of their 2024 fourth-ranked scoring defense (19.2 points per game allowed) by re-signing inside linebacker Nick Bolton.

He returns to the three-time defending AFC champions on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, per NFL Media. Bolton's $15 million average per year salary is now the fourth-highest at his position trailing only Roquan Smith ($20 million APY), Fred Warner ($19 million average per year) and Tremaine Edmunds ($18 million APY). He has been the Chiefs' leading tackler in three of his four NFL seasons, including 2024 with 106.

The 2021 second-round pick out of Missouri has been a starter on two of the Chiefs' three Super Bowl teams (2022 and 2023) in the Patrick Mahomes era. Bolton's signing comes a day prior to his 25th birthday on Monday, so the Chiefs have him locked down through his age 27 season. Both sides benefit from this deal as Bolton will able up for another deal when he turns 28-years-old, one that would last him through the rest of his prime.

It's already been a busy day around the NFL and you can follow all the latest offseason rumors, news and signings right here.