After spending several months on the open market, Alex Okafor is going back to Kansas City. The Chiefs have re-signed the 30-year-old pass rusher to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The reported signing comes one week before the Chiefs are slated to open their 2021 training camp.

An eight-year veteran, Okafor tallied eight sacks in 19 games for the Chiefs over the past two seasons. Injuries were likely the main reason why the Chiefs voided the last year of his previous contract before the start of free agency. A torn pec suffered in Week 15 of the 2019 season prevented Okafor from being on the field for Kansas City's eventual Super Bowl run. Hamstring issues resulted in Okafor having a stint on injured reserve in 2020. Upon his return, Okafor recorded sacks in each of the Chiefs' final two games of the regular season.

The signing of Okafor is added insurance for a Chiefs team that is dealing with the unknown situation surrounding two-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark. Clark was formally charged with felony possession earlier this month, and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Kansas City's depth chart at defensive end currently includes former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton, Tim Ward, rookie Joshua Kaindoh, Mike Danna and Demone Harris. Kansas City finished 19th in the NFL with 32 sacks during the 2020 regular season. The unit recorded just one sack of Tom Brady during their 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.