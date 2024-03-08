Instead of testing the open market, Drue Tranquill is staying in Kansas City. The veteran linebacker is expected to sign a three-year, $19 million extension with the Chiefs, according to ESPN.

Tranquill initially signed with the Chiefs before the start of the 2023 season. During his first season in Kansas City, Tranquill made eight regular-season starts and one postseason start. He had 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during the regular season and made 21 stops during the Chiefs' successful Super Bowl title run. Tranquill started and made eight tackles during Kansas City's AFC title game win over Baltimore.

A 2019 fourth-round pick, Tranquill spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. After being injured for the majority of the 2020 season, Tranquill returned and became a part-time starter in 2021. He enjoyed a breakout 2022 season that saw him register 146 tackles, five sacks, one interception and a forced fumble in 16 games.

Along with contributing on defense, Tranquill was also a fixture on special teams last season. He had 11 snaps on special teams in addition to his 29 defensive snaps during the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.